26:05
World
World Bank Under Fire | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
The president of the World Bank faces mounting pressure to resign amid accusations of climate change denial, as members of Congress call for his immediate removal from office. Guests: Mark Hertsgaard, Executive Director of Covering Climate Now and Environment Correspondent for The Nation; Daniel Runde, Center for Strategic and International Studies and Author of "The American Imperative: Reclaiming Global Leadership through Soft Power"
October 6, 2022
