OPEC+ to slash oil output by 2M barrels a day in November

Oil prices continue to climb following the decision by the world's top producers of the commodity to significantly reduce their output. Led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, the OPEC+ cartel said they're slashing their production by 2M barrels a day in November. That's the biggest cut since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. For more on oil market, we spoke to Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA in London. #OPEC #OilPrices #OilSupply