October 7, 2022
02:37
02:37
More Videos
Drought and political insecurity worsen famine threat in Somalia
Aid agencies are concerned Somalia is on the verge of famine. A devastating drought has gripped the already impoverished nation which is set to experience its fifth failed rainy season. Critical food shortages have been made worse by political insecurity. Most of the affected areas are controlled by Al Shabab, an armed group linked to Al Qaeda. This makes relief efforts even more difficult.
More Videos