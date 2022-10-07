POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Thai media: At least 24 children killed in mass shooting attack
02:00
World
Thai media: At least 24 children killed in mass shooting attack
Thai media says 37 people were killed in a gun and knife attack at a childcare centre in northeast Thailand on Thursday. At least 24 were children. The perpetrator, who killed himself at the scene, left little indication as to motive. The Prime Minister has paid his respects to the victims and their families. The King and Queen will visit later on Friday. A vigil is set to be held in Bangkok.
October 7, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?