Fierce fighting in annexed regions puts civilians under threat

Here on Playback, we bring you up-to-date with the biggest stories of the week. Join us as we dive into events from around the world. This week, in Ukraine, deadly rocket attacks hit a residential neighbourhood in the city of Zaporizhzhia. It's in one of the four regions illegally annexed by Moscow last week. Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to stabilise the territories, but Kiev has already pushed back Russian troops from the annexed areas. Next we go to Prague, for the inaugural meeting of the European Political Community Summit. Forty-four European leaders gathered in a bid to strengthen co-operation across the continent on the world's most challenging issues. Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was among the invited participants. He explained how Ankara plays a unique role in resolving global issues, and also raised Türkiye's accession to the EU. And finally, we look at how North Korea's latest ballistic missile launches have further divided the UN Security Council. Debate over how to handle the threat from Pyongyang has split an already fractured body. Russia and China insist US-led military exercises provoked Pyongyang, while the US, Britain and France have condemned the actions. The US and South Korea are also holding joint military exercises in response. #playback #news