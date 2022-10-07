World Share

Türkiye and Libya’s Tripoli-Based Government Sign Energy Exploration Deals

Türkiye and Libya have signed a series of preliminary deals that include the potential exploration of hydrocarbons in Libya's territorial waters. Over the past decade, deposits of oil and natural gas have been discovered in the Eastern Mediterranean. Several countries have competing claims in those energy rich waters, with disputes over exploration rights being a major flashpoint. Türkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, signed the memorandum of understanding with his Libyan counterpart Najla Mangoush in Tripoli. Cavusolgu said the exploration of hydrocarbons will take place on Libyan soil and territorial waters, involving companies from both countries. He also emphasized that the deal was between two sovereign states, and that third countries had no right to interfere. Libya's foreign minister from the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity, said the deal was crucial amid the global energy crisis. Libya, which is split between rival governments based in the east and west, has been trying to hold national elections to unify the country. But frequent clashes and fears of a return to a civil war have dashed hopes of a peaceful vote. Guests: Umberto Profazio International Institute for Strategic Studies Ufuk Necat Tasci Political Analyst