POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What’s the significance of the new European Political Community?
02:29
World
What’s the significance of the new European Political Community?
The leaders of 44 countries from across the European continent have been holding a series of talks in Prague. It’s the first meeting of the newly formed European Political Community. The idea of a gathering with a broader membership had been championed by French President Emmanuel Macron. Alexander Crowther from the Center for European Policy Analysis explains how this forum can set itself apart from others. #EuropeanPoliticalCommunity #Prague #UK
October 7, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?