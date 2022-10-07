POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Africa Matters: Somalia's Fight Against Al Shabab
Somalia says it's gaining ground after launching an all-out military offensive against Al Shabab. Security analyst Abdisalam Guled says it's the first time the people are joining forces with the Somali government to battle the terror group. As the election campaign heats up over in Nigeria, we follow a youth movement that's disrupting the political order. And Muslims in the northern Ugandan district of Yumbe celebrate their religious roots that date back to the Ottoman Empire.
October 7, 2022
