Argentinians fall back on barter economy as inflation soars
04:37
BizTech
Argentinians fall back on barter economy as inflation soars
To Argentina now where soaring inflation and a precipitous decline in the currency is making it difficult for people to carry out even basic transactions, like buying food. The government says it is taking steps to alleviate the crisis, but experts warn economic reforms could further squeeze incomes. As Tulay Kalyon Haznedaroglu reports, that’s led to the return of barter bazaars. Earlier, we spoke to Remi Piet in Miami. He's senior partner at Embellie Advisory. He says Argentina’s boosting output from mines and other natural resources could be the quickest fix for the country's currency crisis. #Argentina #EconomicReforms #Inflation
October 7, 2022
