Targeting Putin with a Nobel Peace Prize
26:10
World
This year's Nobel Peace Prize winners: Jailed activist Ales Bialiatski, and the organisations Center for Civil Liberties in Ukraine, and Memorial, all take a stand against the power of the Kremlin. But does receiving the prize foster peace? Or antagonise President Putin? Guest: Sergei Davidis Group recipient of the 2022 Nobel Prize for Peace Sergey Markov Former Member of the Russian Parliament Henrik Urdal Director at the Peace Research Institute Oslo
October 7, 2022
