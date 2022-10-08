World Share

Haitian President Ariel Henry calls for military assistance from abroad

The United Nations has appealed for a humanitarian corridor to supply fuel from Haiti's largest terminal to avert a massive fuel shortage on the island. The terminal is under control by armed gangs that have reportedly taken advantage of widespread public unrest. The UN plea comes as Haiti's government makes a call for military assistance to deal with the gangs. But as Sarah Balter explains, there's no simple solution to the crisis.