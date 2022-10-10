POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US to implement new export rules to block China’s access to chip market
US to implement new export rules to block China’s access to chip market
Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell on Monday, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng leading losses as Chinese chip stocks listed in the city plunged following new export rules from the US. The country has introduced sweeping export controls that will severely complicate efforts by Chinese companies to develop cutting-edge technologies with military applications, in one of the toughest actions President Joe Biden has taken against China. For the details, we spoke to Russ Mould from AJ Bell. #China #Microchip #Semiconductor
October 10, 2022
