Malaysian PM dissolves parliament, calls for snap elections
Malaysia's Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has dissolved parliament, paving the way for snap polls. An election must now be held within 60 days. The biggest party in the ruling coalition, the United Malays National Organization was pushing for an early election and looking to give itself a bigger mandate because of political infighting in the coalition. Director of the Merdeka Center Ibrahim Suffian weighs in on this decision to hold early polls. #IsmailSabriYaakob #Parliament #elections
October 10, 2022
