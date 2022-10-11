World Share

Lebanon, Israel move closer to US-brokered maritime deal

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun says Lebanon hopes to announce a deal with Israel as soon as possible. The move paves the way for a historic accord, and an end to a longstanding dispute between the two nations over the Karish gas field, which Israel insists falls entirely within its territory. Sami Nader from the Levant Institute for Strategic Affairs has more on this deal.