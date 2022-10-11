POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
IMF to downgrade global growth forecast for fourth time this year
04:28
BizTech
IMF to downgrade global growth forecast for fourth time this year
The International Monetary Fund is about to downgrade its global economic growth forecast for the fourth time this year only. As anticipated by the fund's managing director Kristalina Georgieva last week, the organization will downgrade its growth forecast for 2022 and 2023, blaming the combined effect of lingering COVID disruptions, Russia's attack on Ukraine, and climate disasters. For more on global economy, we were joined by Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor. #GlobalEconomy #IMF #GrowthForecast
October 11, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?