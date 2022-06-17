World Share

Why did the EU suspend training in Mali?

The military government of Mali in West Africa appears to be turning away from European help and embracing Russia. And in an area known for unrest and the influence of jihadi groups, there's concern for international stability? Guests: Oluwole Ojewale Central Africa Analyst at the Institute for Security Studies Emmanuel Dupuy Institute of European Perspective and Security Paul Melly Consulting Fellow, Africa Programme at Chatham House