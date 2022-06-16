POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Bank of England hikes rates for fifth time in a row
The Bank of England has hiked rates for the fifth time in a row to try and rein in inflation. The Monetary Policy Committee voted 6-3 to increase the benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points to 1.25%. The bank faces the difficult task of bringing consumer prices back under control against a backdrop of slowing growth and a rapidly depreciating currency, as well as a major cost of living crisis in the UK. For more on the story, we were joined by Massimo Massimilla, who is partner and CIO of Albemarle Asset Management, in London. #BankofEngland #UnitedKingdom #InterestRates
June 16, 2022
