Türkiye unveils scheme to bring gold savings into banking system

Türkiye is one of the world's top consumers of gold. It's traditionally given as gifts at weddings and births and stored 'under-the-mattress' for a rainy day. But now the government has introduced a new scheme to encourage citizens to deposit it into the banking system. Tayyibe Aydin reports. For more, we're joined by economist and professor Erhan Aslanoglu from Piri Reis University in Istanbul. #TurkeyEconomy #GoldScheme #GroundBazaar