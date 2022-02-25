BizTech Share

Natural gas spikes as Russian troops mass at Ukraine border

Russia and Ukraine have long been at loggerheads. And squaring-off with its larger neighbour has cost Kiev dearly. Russian troops were first detected massing near the Ukrainian border in November. That's added to volatility in energy prices that are hurting consumers in small and large markets. For more, Ellen Wald joins us from Jacksonville, Florida. She's the president of the energy consulting firm, Transversal. #RussiaUkraine #RussianInvasion #EnergyPrices