A FAILED SANCTIONS POLICY

26:00
As the United States and other Western countries impose severe new sanctions on Russia, following its military escalation in Ukraine, sanctions in Afghanistan continue to have a devastating humanitarian impact. So why have sanctions become such a standard feature of US foreign policy? Guests: Martin Griffiths United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Adam Smith Former OFAC Director
February 26, 2022
