POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Russia targets infrastucture as Ukraine defence surprises troops
02:42
World
Russia targets infrastucture as Ukraine defence surprises troops
Ukraine's defence minister has hailed his country's battle against continuing Russian attacks, saying the world has underestimated the Ukranian people. The government in Kiev claims more 4,300 Russian soldiers have been killed and more than 1,000 pieces of military hardware destroyed. The numbers have not been independently verified, but western intelligence agencies are united in their analysis that Russia is encounering greater resistance than Moscow predicted. Liz Maddock takes a look at the Russian strategy so far.
February 27, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?