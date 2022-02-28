POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Europe Grapples with Ukraine’s Refugee Crisis, as Half a Million People Flee Russia’s Attack
While European leaders are trying to both support Ukraine militarily and dissuade Russia financially, the continent faces a growing humanitarian situation. More than half a million Ukrainians have escaped to neighbouring countries in the five days since Russia's offensive began. The EU expects that number could reach seven million. There are huge queues at many Ukrainian border crossings. Children, pregnant women, and the elderly are often stuck in cars or on trains in freezing temperatures. In some cases, people are waiting for upwards of 24 hours to cross the border. And that's after already long journeys from their homes. There are also reports of racial profiling and family separation. Guests: Natalka Sniadanko Author forced to flee Ukraine Marta Jaroszewicz Associate Professor at the Center for Migration Research at the University of Warsaw Sile Reynolds Head of Asylum Advocacy at Freedom from Torture Christine Pirovolakis UNHCR Senior External Relations Officer
February 28, 2022
