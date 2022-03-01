Western firms head to exit Russia as sanctions mount

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Western businesses are scrambling to disentangle themselves from the Russian economy, which is growing increasingly isolated due to Western-led financial sanctions. Payments giant Mastercard says it's blocked several Russian banks from its network due to the restrictions by the US and Europe. Tech giants are also taking a stand, led by Facebook and Instagram owner Meta. It's restricting access to state-owned Russian media channels RT and Sputnik. That follows a similar move by China's TikTok. But the most significant departures are from Russia's biggest money-maker: the energy sector. Susannah Streeter is an investment analyst at Hargreaves Landsdown in Bristol. She joined us to discuss implications of the sanctions on Russian economy. #SanctionsonRussia #RussiaUkraineWar #BusinessesExitRussia
March 1, 2022
