POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ukraine Uses Turkish-made Drones to Hit Russian Targets
24:44
World
Ukraine Uses Turkish-made Drones to Hit Russian Targets
Scenes of destroyed Russian tanks and a Ukrainian population vowing to fight on, has mobilized the world against Moscow. Russia's president Vladimir Putin is finding his country increasingly isolated as dozens of countries impose flight restrictions and export bans. International support for Ukraine is also ramping up, with Kiev saying it has used Turkish-made drones to hit Russian targets. Guests: Rich Outzen Former US Diplomat Mitat Celikpala Professor at Kadir Has University Klaus Jurgens Political Analyst
March 1, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?