Casualties rise in Ukraine as Russian air strikes continue
Ukraine's foreign minister says more civilians are being killed during the ongoing Russian attack on his country. At least 11 reportedly died in an attack on the second -largest city, Kharkiv, Tuesday. And reports say at least two others were killed in a Russian air strike on a northwestern city. Russia's defense ministry claims to have captured the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson. Now the capital is bracing for the unknown, while the world continues to put the economic squeeze on Moscow. TRT's Andy Roesgen has the latest.
March 2, 2022
