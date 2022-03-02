BizTech Share

UK expanding list of Russian individuals, firms subject to sanctions

The UK government is working on an extensive list of Russian oligarchs who will be subject to additional sanctions. Downing Street's already imposed restrictions on several businesses and billionaires with links to the leadership in Moscow. Those people will be unable to travel to the UK, and any UK-based assets will be frozen. Vicky Pryce, a board member at the Centre for Economics and Business Research, joined us from London. #RussiaAttacksUkraine #UKSanctionsRussia #OilPrices