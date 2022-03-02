POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Reports that southern city Kherson is now in Russian hands
Reports that southern city Kherson is now in Russian hands
Russian forces have intensified the bombardment of key cities in Ukraine on the seventh day of their invasion. Russian paratroopers have landed in Kharkiv with reports of heavy fighting. And there are conflicting claims about who controls the port of Kherson in the south. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Moscow's goal is to erase his country. Meanwhile the UN says more than 800,000 people have now fled the country. Sarah Morice reports.
March 2, 2022
