One week on, Putin’s military strategy lies in disarray
26:00
World
A week ago, the lives of Ukrainians were turned upside down. Many had feared a lightning fast advance by Russian troops, expecting Kiev to fall within days. But that didn't happen, as Ukrainians mounted a robust resistance. Was this a massive miscalculation or does Putin still have a plan? Guests: Gustav Gressel Senior Policy Fellow at European Council on Foreign Relations David Des Roches Professor of Security Studies at the National Defense University Paul Moorcraft Former Officer at UK Ministry of Defence
March 3, 2022
