Ukrainian FM says Russian army firing at nuclear power plant

Russian troops have started shelling Europe's largest nuclear power station in the Ukrainian city of Enerhodar, according to Ukrainian officials. The Ukrainian Foreign Minister says, "If it blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chernobyl.” The Zaporizhzhia plant accounts for about one-quarter of Ukraine’s power generation. According to the local mayor, the Ukrainian forces were battling Russian troops on the city’s outskirts.