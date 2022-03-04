POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Global stocks fall as Russia hits Ukrainian nuclear power plant
Global stock markets are deep in the red as the Russian military drives deeper into Ukrainian territory. Asia's biggest benchmarks, those in Japan and Hong Kong, are both down more than 2%. That's about the same for shares in Germany, France and the UK. US stocks are also set to extend losses from overnight. The latest development to spook investors is Russia taking control of a Ukrainian power plant, which the biggest in Europe. #RussiaAttacksUkraine #Zaporizhzhia #StockMarkets AJ Bell financial analyst Danni Hewson joined us from Huddersfield, UK for more. Authorities in Kiev say a meltdown there would be far worse than the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in the 80s. Though there is some relief for consumers.
March 4, 2022
