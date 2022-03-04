POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Oil prices surge as western firms ditch Russian ventures
05:23
BizTech
Oil prices surge as western firms ditch Russian ventures
It's not unusual for global markets to take a hit during times of conflict, but right now its energy markets that are in a tailspin, especially oil and gas prices, which are soaring as Western powers look to block Russian shipments. We were joined by Greg Newman, CEO of Onyx Capital Group in London. He explained us how significant is Russia, as a global supplier of oil and gas. #RussiaAttacksUkraine #EnergyPrices #OilMarket
March 4, 2022
