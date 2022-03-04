POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Cryptocurrencies rally from Ukraine donations and from Russians trading under sanctions
00:56
BizTech
Cryptocurrencies rally from Ukraine donations and from Russians trading under sanctions
As we've heard, international sanctions and capital controls are creating cash shortages in Russia. And conditions are similar across the border in Ukraine, where the central bank has imposed limits on cash withdrawals. That's driving many people in both countries to invest in cryptocurrencies. But could cryptos really prove to be sanction-proof? #RussiaAttacksUkraine #SafeHavens #Cryptocurrency
March 4, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?