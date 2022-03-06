POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
World leaders make diplomatic push to end Ukraine conflict
02:26
World
World leaders make diplomatic push to end Ukraine conflict
World leaders continue to press for a diplomatic end to the conflict. But while they do, civilians continue to die and the number of refugees fleeing Ukraine grows larger by the hour. Diplomatic efforts to bring an end to the fighting have so far failed. And while a renewed effort at talks is on the table, Ukrainians can only wait and hope that this time they'll succeed. Sarah Balter has more.
March 6, 2022
