Brent crude nears $140 for first time since 2008 financial crisis

The price of oil has jumped to its highest level since the 2008 global financial crisis. That's amid reports that the US and Europe are considering their toughest sanctions yet: a ban on Russian oil and gas imports. The sale of fossil fuels is Russia's most important industry. A boycott would starve Moscow of the revenues that account for more than a third of its spending. Han Tan, chief market analyst at the Exinity Group joined us from Abu Dhabi. #RussiaAttacksUkraine #OilPrices #RussiaSanctions