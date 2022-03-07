BizTech Share

Visa, Mastercard suspend Russia operations over Ukraine crisis

The US, EU and other world powers have piled economic sanctions on Russia. This collective action has triggered an exodus of companies from the country. The growing list of those reviewing their activity includes dozens of international businesses. And the latest to suspend operations are US payments networks. Danni Hewson joined us from Huddersfield, UK. She's a financial analyst at AJ Bell. #RussiaAttacksUkraine #RussiaSanctions #Visa