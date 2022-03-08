POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
European gas prices surge 80% amid supply disruption fears
06:02
BizTech
European gas prices surge 80% amid supply disruption fears
Moscow is threatening to wage economic warfare against those countries that have imposed sanctions and crippled the Russian economy. Its biggest weapons, are oil and natural gas. Russia is a major source of both commodities, which were already in short supply before the crisis in Ukraine began. Paolo Montecillo reports. Independent analyst, Neil Atkinson joined us from Paris. #RussiaAttacksUkraine #RussiaSanctions #NaturalGas
March 8, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?