World Share

US bans Russian oil: How will it impact the world?

A global battle is under way. The US moves to ban Russian oil imports, but the shrapnel from this economic weapon could inflict economic injuries across the world. Should oil be used as leverage to deter Russia's attack on Ukraine? And will Europe follow suit, or does the EU, especially Germany, fear that Russia could retaliate by shutting off Europe's gas? Manouchehr Takin Former senior OPEC official Mark Tomass Harvard University economics instructor Klaus Jurgens Political analyst Steve Keen Economics professor