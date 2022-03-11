POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Road To Peace: Can The Antalya Trilateral Meet Lead To A Lasting Solution?
26:10
World
Road To Peace: Can The Antalya Trilateral Meet Lead To A Lasting Solution?
It's the first high-level meeting bringing the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine face-to-face with each other. The messaging in the optics is clear - diplomacy is the only way out. But will the West follow the cue of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan? Guests: Egemen Bagis Turkish Ambassador to the Czech Republic Murat Aslan Researcher at the SETA Foundation Matthew Bryza Former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Peter Zalmayev Director of the Eurasia Democracy Initiative
March 11, 2022
