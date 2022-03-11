POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Africa Matters: Russia Attacks Ukraine
Africa Matters: Russia Attacks Ukraine
As Russia's attack on Ukraine enters its third week, we speak to Africans caught in the crossfire, and ask Professor David Kiwuwa from the University of Nottingham to help us unpack the impact of the conflict on Africa. We'll go to Zimbabwe, where authorities have launched virtual court hearings to help contain the spread of COVID-19 and speed up the wheels of justice. And we hear from youngsters in Ghana who have jumped on the skateboarding bandwagon with hopes of one day competing at the Olympics. #AfricaMatters #UkraineConflict #Covid19
March 11, 2022
