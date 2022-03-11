POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
26:10
Russia’s Attack On Ukraine Is Resetting The Global Order
Two weeks have changed the course of world history. There’s been over $100 billion worth of damage and counting - in Ukraine alone. Around the world, there's been mayhem in the stock markets as energy and global supply chains are disrupted. A new global system is emerging, with geopolitical realignments that will have repercussions for decades to come. Guests: Joe Siracusa Adjunct Professor of Politics and Diplomacy at Curtin University Aura Sabadus Journalist and Energy Market Analyst Gilbert Doctorow Historian and Russian Affairs Analyst
March 11, 2022
