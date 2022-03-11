POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Satelite images show Russian convoy redeploys near Kiev
02:48
World
Satelite images show Russian convoy redeploys near Kiev
Western intelligence agencies have warned that Russia may be about to intensify its attacks on Ukrainian cities and that the encirclement of Kiev is accelerating. Air strikes expanded to new towns and cities on Friday as the UN says it has evidence Russia is using banned cluster munitions in civilian areas. In Moscow President Vladimir Putin said he thought some progress had been made in peace talks but also encouraged foreign fighters to join his military’s attack on Ukraine. Simon McGregor-Wood has the latest developments.
March 11, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?