Satelite images show Russian convoy redeploys near Kiev

Western intelligence agencies have warned that Russia may be about to intensify its attacks on Ukrainian cities and that the encirclement of Kiev is accelerating. Air strikes expanded to new towns and cities on Friday as the UN says it has evidence Russia is using banned cluster munitions in civilian areas. In Moscow President Vladimir Putin said he thought some progress had been made in peace talks but also encouraged foreign fighters to join his military’s attack on Ukraine. Simon McGregor-Wood has the latest developments.