Energy War: US, UK, EU vs Russia

The US and the UK have both imposed a ban on imports of Russian energy. Russian oil made up about 3% of all the crude shipments that arrived in the US last year. But for Europe it's a whole different story. Countries like Germany, Sweden and Romania depend on the country for around half of their crude imports. For Finland, Poland, Hungary and Estonia, it's closer to 70% or even 80%. #MarketMovers #EnergyWar #EuropeGasDependency