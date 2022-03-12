US tightens scrutiny of cryptocurrency platforms to prevent evading Russian sanctions

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
As international sanctions and financial restrictions bite, many Russians are trying to protect their savings by switching to cryptocurrencies. But law makers in the US and other countries are concerned that Russian officials and oligarchs may also be using these platforms to evade sanctions and stash their wealth in safe havens. The Biden administration is introducing new regulations to tighten its control over cryptocurrencies. But critics says the move will yield only limited gains, if any. Amy Anderson reports. Jeffrey Tucker is a crypto market analyst and the president of Brownstone Institute. He joined us now from Austin, Texas. #RussiaEconomicSanctions #Cryptocurrency #CryptoPlatforms
March 12, 2022
