POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
If China Helps Russia, How Could Beijing Impact the Ukraine Conflict?
26:30
World
If China Helps Russia, How Could Beijing Impact the Ukraine Conflict?
Many believe the key to pressuring President Vladimir Putin to stop Russia's assault on Ukraine, lies with Beijing. So far, the Chinese government has tried to walk a diplomatic tightrope, but if it's forced to take sides, how much would it be willing to risk to help Russia out? That question has come sharply into focus in the past 24 hours with reports in US media that Moscow has indeed requested both economic and military assistance from Beijing. The US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan warned China would face consequences if it helps Russia. Sullivan met his Chinese counterpart in Rome where peace talks were held on Monday. China says Moscow has NOT asked for help, but Beijing still refuses to condemn Russia's military action. We discuss how China could swing the conflict in either direction. Guests: Victor Gao Chair professor at Soochow University Andrey Kortunov Director General of the Russian International Affairs Council Scott Lucas Professor Emeritus at the University of Birmingham
March 14, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?