POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is Trump making a comeback in 2024? | My America
14:25
World
Is Trump making a comeback in 2024? | My America
TRT World’s ‘My America’ takes us across the country to uncover some of the political, social and cultural stories often ignored by the mainstream media. In the latest episode Yunus Paksoy travels to Orlando, Florida for the Conservative Political Action Conference to speak to key figures in Donald Trump’s MAGA movement including his former WH Press Secretary Sean Spicer and US Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, to find out wht they believe MAGA is the new right, and whether Trump has his sights set on another campaign for presidency in 2024. #MAGA #Trump #2024
March 14, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?