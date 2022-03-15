POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UN: Impact on civilians is 'reaching terrifying proportions'
UN: Impact on civilians is 'reaching terrifying proportions'
It may be that Russia really does need external asistance to achieve its mission. Moscow's military assault on Ukraine has killed at least 570 civilians and injured more than 1,000. Those are numbers the United Nations has been able to confirm. Kiev says the figure is much higher. Moscow is now denying it's asked Beijing for military and economic assistance, but over the weekend, a top aide of Vladimir Putin admitted for the first time that the Russian operation is not going according to plan. Paying the heaviest price are civilians. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.
March 15, 2022
