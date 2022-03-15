BizTech Share

Oil prices fall 5% as China extends COVID-19 lockdown

Stock indices in the Asia-Pacific region fell on Tuesday, despite better-than expected economic data from China, and a reversal in oil prices that's expected to ease energy costs. But market activity throughout the rest of this week will likely be driven by statements from the US Federal Reserve. It's expected to share its outlook for the world's largest economy and begin hiking interest rates to rein in inflation. OANDA senior market analyst, Craig Erlam joined us from London. #AsiaStocks #China #OilPrices