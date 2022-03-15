POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
At least four killed in strike on Kiev residential building
02:14
World
At least four killed in strike on Kiev residential building
Russian shelling hit more residential buildings in the Ukrainian capital on Tuesday. The mayor has announced a two-day curfew from Tuesday night for fear Russian bombardment is about to intensify. The leaders of Poland, Slovenia and the Czech Republic visit Kiev for solidarity talks with President Zelensky who has once again urged western leaders to send him war planes. The EU has announced a further tightening of sanctions. Simon McGregor-Wood has the latest.
March 15, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?