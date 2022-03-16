World Share

Critics say UK sanctions on oligarchs come too late

The British government has imposed sanctions on Russian elites worth a combined 130 billion dollars. Those targeted include Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov and foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova. The British government has sanctioned more than a dozen oligarchs, who have a combined wealth of around 40 billion dollars, in response to Russia's attack on Ukraine. The move is designed to ramp up the pressure on Russia's ruling class and President Putin's regime, but many say the response has come too late. Julide Ayger reports.