Tens of millions of people in China are back under lockdown
The coronavirus pandemic is another story that's taken a back seat as Ukraine dominates news. In China, tens of millions of people are back under lockdown, as the country battles one of its worst COVID-19 outbreaks since the pandemic began. On Tuesday, the nation recorded more than 5,200 infections, numbers not seen since February 2020 in Wuhan. China isn't the only country reporting an increase in cases - India and some European nations are also battling a surge. Daniel Padwick reports. #ChinaLockdown #Covid19
March 16, 2022
